Louisiana CPRA celebrates the completion of the Bayou Pigeon Boat Launch Improvement Project

PLAQUEMINE - The Louisiana Coast Protection and Restoration Authority celebrated the completion of the Bayou Pigeon Boat Launch Improvement Project on Friday alongside officials from Iberville Parish.

The upgrades to the boat launch, one of the most heavily used access points to the Atchafalaya Basin's swamps and waterways, included expanding the number of boat launches from two to seven and adding new floating piers, making boat launching and retrieval safer.

"By combining recreational enhancements with coastal protection and restoration, this project strengthens the local economy while preserving access to Louisiana’s natural landscapes for generations to come," CPRA Executive Director Michael Hare said. "It supports local businesses, improves public access, and reflects our commitment to environmentally and economically sustainable outcomes."

The boat launch is one of the most frequently used facilities in the Atchafalaya Basin for activities like fishing and crawfishing, and gives oil and gas industry workers access to the waterways.