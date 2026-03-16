SPARE NOTES: Final Week Of High School Bowlings Regular Season

BATON ROUGE - We have reached the final four days of the state high school bowling season and most interestingly in the two boys/coed divisions, the story is at the top in one and the bottom of the other in the 16-team brackets which will be finalized by the end of the week.

In Division I, the focus is at the bottom. For Southeast Louisiana teams it looks like this:

No. 12 St Amant

No. 13 Denham Springs

No. 16 Catholic (final team in as of Monday AM)

Looking in from outside the cut – No. 17 Destrehan, No. 18 Dutchtown, No. 19 Jesuit

Catholic is 11.00 in the power rankings with matches against Baton Rouge High and No. 12 St. Amant. St. Amant at No. 12 has three matches against Prairieville, Denham Springs and Catholic. Denham’s only match is against St. Amant.

This will be a subject for another Spare Notes regarding power rankings, but it must be said this bracket could certainly use a bit of an expansion soon. Too many good teams are going to get left out.

In Division II, the top is the focus and some great storylines involving three Baton Rouge area schools:

No. 1 Episcopal – 14.70 – 10-0

No. 2 Archbishop Shaw – 14.56 – 9-0

No. 3 French Settlement – 14.10 – 8-1

Also to keep an eye on is No. 5 University High, No. 7 Madison Prep and the powerful NOLA team, Patrick Taylor at No. 8. Their only losses with two matches left are to No. 2 Shaw and 5A power Brother Martin.

The odds are good by the time all the points are put in the rankings, the defending champs from Shaw will be the No. 1 seed with two more wins. But there is no doubt that the first-year team from Episcopal is one of the great stories of this season if they can win their last two matches. But there is one big hurdle on Wednesday and that is U-High.

If Episcopal goes undefeated it really doesn’t matter if they are 1-or-2 in the seedings because that means if both teams are successful, they would not have to bowl each other until the finals. What could happen is the one seed might have to bowl Patrick Taylor in the second round if PT remains eighth.

The other team to watch is another upstart team from French Settlement at No. 3. They should be able to finish at 10-1 and put themselves in a good seeding. It would seem that even if Episcopal loses to U-High, the top three are pretty well set in some shape or form.

On to the girl’s division, defending champs Archbishop Chapelle are finished at 12-0 with a 1.30 ranking difference between first and second. SJA is third at 13.18 and favored to be 11-1 after this week. St. Amant is fourth at 13.06 and 8-1 with matches against French Settlement and Dutchtown. St. Amant defeated SJA in the opening match, 16-11, winning the super total by one pin.

The 14 spot is two-time champion Dutchtown at 9.72. They are one full point above the cutline with matches against No. 4 St. Amant and No. 21 East Ascension. A split would be enough to secure their spot.

Again, it’s a week when all the questions are answered. No selection committee here. A power ranking that has its flaws will give us all the answers after Thursday.

A FEW OTHER TOPICS

There was another big score in the youth state event at All Star this past weekend again in doubles as Holy Cross’ Colin Clark had a perfect 300 game in the tournament.

Two Louisiana women’s universities are still alive in the 2026 Intercollegiate Team Championships which will hold its finals next month. Louisiana Tech and Tulane advanced through sectional qualifying. The C-USA championships, which will feature the country’s top team, Jacksonville State (which also advanced), are set for Colonial Lanes in Harahan starts on Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

Southern’s women will be competing Saturday through Monday at the SWAC championship at the ITRC in Arlington, Texas.

A lot going on and we’ll have more next Monday.

Until then, good luck and good bowling,

Kent Lowe