Louisiana city's mounted patrol gets 1st black female officer

2 hours 44 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 September 13, 2019 10:43 AM September 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Shreveport Times
SHREVEPORT (AP) - A Louisiana police department has finally welcomed a black woman onto its Mounted Patrol.
  
The Shreveport Times reported Thursday that Shreveport police Officer Catari Jackson has completed the certification course to become an officer on the department's Mounted Patrol, which is often seen marching through the city's downtown streets on horseback.
  
The 25-year-old has been with the department for four years and recently transferred to the downtown area, which requires officers be trained and certified in Mounted Patrol.
  
Jackson said she didn't realize she was the department's first black woman to earn the certification until it was mentioned to her in her last week of training this month. She says she feels like God placed her where she is so she can be an example to other women.
