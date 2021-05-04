Louisiana cafeteria worker allegedly hosted sex parties with underage boys

CHAUVIN - A school cafeteria worker was arrested after deputies learned she was allegedly inviting teenage boys to her home to watch pornography, have sex and drink alcohol.

The Terrebonne Sheriff's Office said Dawn Baye, 38, was arrested after the department spent weeks investigating claims from a concerned parent.

The sheriff's office first received the complaints April 21. The parent claimed boys ages 13 to 16 were going to a woman's house on several occasions to drink alcohol and watch pornographic films. The parent also claimed the were having sexual encounters at those parties.

The sheriff's office soon identified the woman as Baye, a cafeteria worker at a local school. Investigators learned the boys, some of whom she met at school, would spend the night at her house.

The department met with some of the victims and found posts on social media that appeared to corroborate the stories.

Deputies confronted Baye with the allegations April 30 and arrested her on 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and eight counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.