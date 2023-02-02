Louisiana Attorney General warns pharmacies against mailing abortion pill

GOP Attorneys General in 20 states, including Louisiana AG Jeff Landry, warned pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens against mailing abortion pills in their jurisdictions and implied they would take legal action, according to CNBC.

“We emphasize that it is our responsibility as State Attorneys General to uphold the law and protect the health, safety, and well-being of women and unborn children in our states,” the attorneys general warned to the nation’s two largest drugstore chains on Wednesday.

According to CNBC, the drugstores said in January they are applying to become certified with the Food and Drug Administration to dispense the pill as long as a prescription comes from a healthcare provider.

Landry was among 20 other attorneys general that signed the letter to the pharmacies along with other signing states such as Alabama, Texas, Florida, Mississippi, and Georgia.

The full letter can be read here.