Louisiana again extends "Shot for $100" vaccine incentive
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is extending its “Shot for $100” coronavirus vaccine incentive campaign for another month, in a continuing effort to try to boost the number of people who have gotten the shot.
The new deadline to get a $100 Visa cash card for getting newly vaccinated is Dec. 31.
More than 34,000 people have participated in the program so far. The campaign started in August aimed at college students. Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded it in October to cover anyone newly getting immunized against the coronavirus.
To be eligible, people must use one of the community-based vaccination sites listed on ShotFor100.com. A person may only participate once in the program. After getting the shot, those participating receive the gift card and must register it online so it will be loaded with $100. More information is available on the website or by calling Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.
Louisiana continues to have one of the nation’s lowest coronavirus immunization rates. More than 2.2 million Louisiana residents are fully vaccinated, nearly 49% of the state’s total population, according to state health department data.
