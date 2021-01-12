Lost little pig in New Iberia has GoFundMe page for vet expenses

Photo: GoFundMe

NEW IBERIA - A little pig who was rescued on side of a roadway in New Iberia earlier this month now has his own GoFundMe page.

KATC reports that the lost pig of New Iberia, now named Travis, has a page asking for donations to pay for vet visits. The page was set up by those who are currently taking care of Travis.

Travis the Pig was rescued in July by a group of citizens along Old Jeanerette Road. He is reportedly doing well in a foster home, getting training and socialization.

Travis' caretakers are hoping to find the lost little pig a permanent home. He has already been de-wormed but still needs to be neutered and micro-chipped. Vet bills are expected to be costly, so caretakers are asking for donations.

To visit Travis' GoFundMe page, click HERE.