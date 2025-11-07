Latest Weather Blog
Looking for a spooky time? These Halloween events in the capital region are sure to be a treat
It's Halloween time in the capital area!
As Halloween approaches, there are many events happening across the state leading up to the holiday. Here's a list of what's going on in the area:
ASCENSION PARISH
Sept. 29 - Oct.31
- New Song on Old Perkins Road Pumpkin Patch at 18465 Old Perkins Pl Ave. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 30
- Boo with the Badge at Holy Rosary's La Fete des Bayou festival from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Youth with special needs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 31:
- Parishwide 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Halloween Party at the Sorrento Community Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Halloween Party with a Wiz Twist at the River Road African American Museum at 6 p.m.
- Boo and the Badge at the Wag Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
ASSUMPTION PARISH
Oct. 30
- Trick or Treat Trail at the Assumption Community Hospital in Napoleonville, starting at 5 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat at Veterans Park from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 31 (Trick or Treat):
- Parishwide 6 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Oct. 30
- Spirits of Louisiana at Louisiana's Old State Capitol on 100 North Boulevard, begins at 6:30 p.m.
- Boo with the Blue at BRPD Headquarters from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Inaugural Monster Mash from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center
- Family Fright Night at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum at 8:30 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat held at BRCC Mid-City Campus from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- LSU Haunted House at the Union Ballroom from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Oct. 31
- Treat Street at Baker City Park 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Parishwide Trick or Treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- State Representative C. Denise Marcelle will be hosting a movie night at Howell Park from 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., screening classic horror films and family-friendly classics.
- Hallelujah Night at Wayside Christian Fellowship Church will be hosting Trunk or Treat and a health screening and blood drive by Ochsner Health from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Treats & Beats, hosted by Councilwoman Twahna P. Harris at 4000 Gus Young Ave. at 6 p.m.; live music, games and treats for kids and families
- Spooky Science Shenanigans Trick-or-Treat held at Free Speech Alley at LSU from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- District 5 BlocktoberFest Trunk or Treat & Block Party, hosted by Councilman Darryl Hurst at the Monticello Blvd. Median from 6 to 8 p.m.; live music, food vendors and games for all ages
EAST FELICIANA PARISH
Oct. 30
- Trunk or Treat on Lawyers Row in Clinton. Decorating starts at 8 a.m. and school buses begin arriving at 9:15 a.m.
IBERVILLE PARISH
Oct. 31
- Trick or Treat in Iberville Parish from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- North Iberville Boo on the Bayou from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the North Iberville Community Center.
LIVINGSTON PARISH
Oct. 31
- Trunk or Treat in the field at Manny’s in Maurepas, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Trick or Treat in Livingston from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat at South Park off Vincent Road in Denham Springs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH
Oct. 30
- Party at the Park at the Livonia Community Center from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Trick or Treat in the town of Fordoche from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Trick or Treat in the town of Livonia from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 31 (Trick or Treat)
- New Roads: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Unincorporated areas: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., ages 12 and under
- Village of Morganza 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
ST. HELENA PARISH
Oct. 30
- Greensburg Fall Festival at the Greensburg Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
ST. MARY PARISH
Oct. 30
- Trick-or-Treat in St. Mary Parish from 6-8 p.m.
- Trunk R Treat at the Patterson Community Center at 6 p.m.
Oct. 31
- Trick-or-Treat in Baldwin, Berwick, Morgan City and unincorporated areas from 6 to 8 p.m.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH
Oct. 24-31
- Mrs. Heather's Pumpkin Patch 11215 Lee's Lane
Oct. 31
- Nightmare in the Arena: Heroes vs Villains at Florida Parishes Arena in Amite 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Fall Fest Trunk-or-Treat at First Baptist Church of Ponchatoula, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Kentwood Chamber of Commerce Trick or Treat Trail on Main Street, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Village of Tangipahoa Trick or Treat at Village Community Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Amite Trick or Treat set for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Parish Trick-or-Treat times set from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Oct. 30
- Boo with the Blue at BRPD Headquarters from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Oct. 31 (Trick or Treat)
- Brusly: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Municipalities: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Port Allen: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH
Oct. 30
- Trick or Treat in St. Francisville from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 31
- West Feliciana homecoming parade
