Longtime West Baton Rouge sheriff formally announces he won't seek re-election

PORT ALLEN - Sheriff Mike Cazes, who's spent more than four decades working law enforcement in West Baton Rouge, formally announced Tuesday that he won't seek re-election in 2023.

Read his full statement below.

Over the past forty-three years I have served the citizens of West Baton Rouge Parish in several capacities. I served as a road deputy, city marshal, chief criminal deputy and finally as your Sheriff for the past twenty years. I also served as President of the Louisianan Sheriff's Association in 2011 and was inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame in 2013. Serving our community has truly been an honor.

As your Sheriff, I understood you expected me to be a good steward of your tax dollars. Therefore, I would like to highlight some accomplishments during my tenure. Together with parish government we have maintained our parish prison and are currently operating with a surplus. Additionally, I created the West Baton Rouge Parish Work Release Center. This center was created to help small business owners of this parish with a labor force and to give inmates the opportunity to re-enter society with a job. I am proud to report our work release center also operates on a surplus. I have integrated the Sheriffs office with a case management system. This system has allowed us to deploy our personnel based upon statistical data which in turn has abated crime in our parish. Furthermore, I have created a training division that serves as a training platform for all law enforcement agencies in West Baton Rouge Parish and the surrounding area. Finally, I recognize our employees are our greatest asset. Their physical and mental health have always been a priority to me. We have created a critical incident response team to help our deputies cope with the many challenges they face daily. Likewise, we have built a state-of-the­ art gym that is accessible to all first responders in West Baton Rouge Parish.

I would like to thank all the men and women of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office who have tirelessly served our community. Each of you have served with honor and integrity. I know each of you will continue to serve our community with respect and empathy in the days ahead. Also, I would be remiss if I did not recognize the members of the Sheriffs Posse, Flotilla and Reserve Units who volunteer their time to meet the needs of the community they love. Each of you will always hold a special place in my heart.

As this election season draws near, I would like to announce that I will not be seeking re-election as your Sheriff. Serving as your Sheriff has been the greatest honor of my life. I wish God's continued blessings upon each of you and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs Office.