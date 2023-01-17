Longtime New Roads police chief retires

NEW ROADS - Longtime New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald retired after a three-decade career in law enforcement last week.

McDonald served under at least four different mayors in the City of New Roads, and worked as the Police Chief for 18 and a half years. Prior to his time with New Roads Police he was a lieutenant with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.

McDonald said his proudest accomplishment was being able to help people and keep his community safe.

His retirement took effect Friday, but his last working day in the office was Wednesday.

McDonald said this is a decision he's been talking about for some time.

The City of New Roads is scheduled to discuss personnel appointments Tuesday evening. A new Police Chief could be appointed this evening.