Long delays on I-10 near Lake Charles as residents flee path of Delta

LAKE CHARLES - Residents who weathered Hurricane Laura just over a month ago are now trying to get out of the projected path of Delta.

Louisiana State Police reported delays on I-10 just west of the Lake Charles area, heading toward the Texas line. No major accidents have been reported as of early Thursday afternoon, but drivers in the area should expect long waits.

The storm is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast sometime Friday afternoon. You can read more on what to expect Friday here.