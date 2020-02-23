44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local students hold protests to honor victims of Florida shooting

1 year 11 months 1 week ago Wednesday, March 14 2018 Mar 14, 2018 March 14, 2018 11:29 AM March 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Multiple Baton Rouge-area high schools hosted protests Wednesday morning to honor those killed in last month's shooting in Parkland, Florida.

On Wednesday, students at McKinley High, Lee High, Woodlawn High, Baton Rouge High, and Scotlandville High stepped out of the classroom to show their support for victims of the recent mass shooting. The schools were just a few of the thousands across the country to hold protests on National School Walkout Day in order to pressure lawmakers to consider tighter gun control laws.

Students at most schools held a walkout for about 17 minutes a piece, one minute for each person killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days