Local students hold protests to honor victims of Florida shooting

BATON ROUGE - Multiple Baton Rouge-area high schools hosted protests Wednesday morning to honor those killed in last month's shooting in Parkland, Florida.

On Wednesday, students at McKinley High, Lee High, Woodlawn High, Baton Rouge High, and Scotlandville High stepped out of the classroom to show their support for victims of the recent mass shooting. The schools were just a few of the thousands across the country to hold protests on National School Walkout Day in order to pressure lawmakers to consider tighter gun control laws.

Students at most schools held a walkout for about 17 minutes a piece, one minute for each person killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.