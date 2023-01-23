Local restaurants cooking up new menu items for Baton Rouge's Restaurant Week

BATON ROUGE - Restaurant Week is back, and it's time to feast your way throughout the capital city! This week, you can stick to old favorites or enjoy something new in over a dozen restaurants across Baton Rouge.

Restaurants like Proverbial Wine Bistro on Antioch Road off Airline Highway are getting the chance to not only showcase their main dishes but also offer something new for everyone to try.

"The Restaurant Week menu is different from what we normally serve but we decided to go with an Asian culture for Restaurant Week," said Terence Nobles, Chef at Proverbial Wine Bistro. "You can still come to Proverbial and get your favorite things, but also try the Restaurant Week menu."

Restaurant week helps benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Anytime you post on social media with the hashtag #eatbr, a $2 donation is made to the food bank.

"Restaurant Week is so much fun," said Stephen Hightower, COO of City Group Hospitality. "I go check out what's new at some of the other restaurants that are participating, and of course for a great cause helping out the Baton Rouge Food Bank."

To check out which restaurants are participating and scour their menus, you can visit their website here.