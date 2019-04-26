Local non-profit restores elderly woman's home for 'National Rebuilding Day'

BATON ROUGE - It was a busy Friday for contractors and volunteers as they spent hours rebuilding a local woman's home.

Virginia Box has been patiently waiting to return to her home since the devastating flood in 2016.

"It all started with the flood, and I was called maybe about two hours prior to having to evacuate," Box said.

She left the place she called home for five decades. Her only option was to live in a FEMA trailer. FEMA plans to take the trailer this Tuesday.

"It's very devastating, you've lost everything," said Box.

Hope that had been lost was restored by several organizations, including Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge, a local non-profit that helps low-income seniors rebuild their homes.

"This is the first response I had in three years," Box said.

"So many people are still in need, even if they weren't flooded, there are so many elderly homeowners that are in need and don't have family support," said Karen Ewing, President of Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge.



Springtime is bringing renewed hope for someone who was nearly out of it.

"I am so overwhelmed with gratitude," Box said.

After today, the nearly three-year wait comes to an end. Her home will be ready by the weekend.

Five homes in Baton Rouge were rebuilt Friday for "National Rebuilding Day."