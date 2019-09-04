Latest Weather Blog
Local leaders call on community members to help prevent gun violence
BATON ROUGE - Following the recent rash of mass shootings across the country and gun-related incidents in our area, local leaders are asking for help in preventing gun violence.
Overnight, authorities were called to a shooting on Rosenwald Road that sent one person to the hospital. Tuesday, police began investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a local boxer.
Justin Thomas, 35, was shot outside Bennie's Bar on North Street. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Two other homicides were reported over the Labor Day weekend.
Wednesday morning local leaders, community members, and members of law enforcement held a press conference informing the public on their gun safety/anti-gun violence program.
During the press conference leaders asked residents to report crimes to law enforcement, be responsible gun owners, and come together as a community. They also stressed that violence is never the answer.
