93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local leaders call on community members to help prevent gun violence

6 hours 7 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 September 04, 2019 6:39 AM September 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Following the recent rash of mass shootings across the country and gun-related incidents in our area, local leaders are asking for help in preventing gun violence.

Overnight, authorities were called to a shooting on Rosenwald Road that sent one person to the hospital. Tuesday, police began investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a local boxer.

Justin Thomas, 35, was shot outside Bennie's Bar on North Street. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Two other homicides were reported over the Labor Day weekend.

Wednesday morning local leaders, community members, and members of law enforcement held a press conference informing the public on their gun safety/anti-gun violence program.

During the press conference leaders asked residents to report crimes to law enforcement, be responsible gun owners, and come together as a community. They also stressed that violence is never the answer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days