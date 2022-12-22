Local homeless shelter preparing for arctic blast

BATON ROUGE - The St. Vincent De Paul Ott Shelter is implementing its cold weather plan as temperatures will continue to drop during the Christmas weekend.

The shelter is prepared to accommodate men, women, and children with four-night shelter programs that operate with more than 200 beds.

The extra cold weather is putting more stress on the shelter, and they're asking community members to help volunteer or donate during the upcoming cold front. For more information to get involved, or to reach out for extra assistance, visit their website.