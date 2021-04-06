Local community mourns death of high school senior

Alexis Robinson Photo: Scotlandville Magnet High School/Facebook

BATON ROUGE - A beloved high school senior, who served as a key member of her school's volleyball team, passed away on Monday, April 5, and members of her local community are uniting to honor her memory.

Alexis Robinson, a standout at Scotlandville High School, lost her life after sustaining serious injuries in a weekend automobile accident, The Advocate reports.

Robinson's peers, teachers, and neighbors plan to show their support of her family and their intention to keep their memories of the teen alive in their hearts by means of a Tuesday night balloon release.

“This is a really tough one,” Scotlandville volleyball coach Bridget Bowman told The Advocate. “Just a great kid, a great academic magnet student and a kid who was loved by everybody.

“She had her whole life in front of her. She was on her way home from work when (the accident) happened.”

According to the newspaper, Robinson played volleyball for four years at Scotlandville and served as the Hornets’ team captain last fall.

“She was everything you want in a team captain,” Bowman said. “Again, this is so tough.”

The balloon release, along with a prayer service, will take place 6 p.m., Tuesday at the Scotlandville football stadium.

The school asks that all in attendance adhere to COVID-19 health guidelines by wearing facemasks.