Local businesses without power due to broken power poles

BATON ROUGE- Several Baton Rouge businesses are without power due to two downed power lines on Perkins Road Saturday afternoon.

South Fin Poke restaurant on Perkins Road near College drive posted on Facebook that they will be closed for the remainder of the day due to broken power lines that left them without power.

According to Entergy, the cause of the breakage is unknown at the time, they are still investigating.

Entergy says crews are on there way to restore power.