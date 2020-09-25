Local businesses expecting influx of customers with LSU's first home game

BATON ROUGE - Grocery stores like Calandro's are gearing up for LSU's first home game.

Sweet treats are being prepared to represent the purple and gold, while manager Blaise Calandro stocks the aisles.

"We expect that the excitement around LSU football, and the fact that people can't really do the normal tailgating, that we're going to have a lot of business," Calandro said.

Many Tiger fans, like Mark O'Neal, are already heading to the stores to prepare for small gatherings at home.

"What we're doing is having a small gathering of family. We'll all eat gumbo, and we'll all cheer for the Tigers. And we'll hope that next year is better," O'Neal said.

As some fans plan their backyard football parties, restaurants like Torchy's Tacos plan for a boom in business.

"We absolutely anticipate being very busy tomorrow. We expect to have all of our inside tables full. We expect our tables outside to be full all day long," Torchy's Manager Tony Mefford said.

Mefford says the area is still going to be buzzing for each home game. He hopes people will find a spot like his and watch the game on one of his big screens.