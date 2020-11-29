Local business owners hope for increase in sales on Small Business Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Small retail shop owners hope this Small Business Saturday will bring more cash to their registers.

One merchant says the holiday shopping season can make or break a small store.

"Great, it's been busy," Jenee Esquivel said.

Esquivel owns Moxi Boutique on Lee Drive in Baton Rouge and looks forward to Small Business Saturday every year.

"We love it. We do a sale every year, for Small Business Saturday, and it's super important to support small businesses, during the holiday season," said Esquivel.

Like Esquivel, many other small retailers have had to make adjustments during the pandemic, since many of her customers are not shopping in person, especially at a clothing store where you try on garments.

"We had to adapt and move and do more try on videos to show people our product since they are not coming into the store. We show then how they can shop online," said Esquivel

The small business owner is hoping to have a high amount of sales after this first weekend of the holiday shopping season.