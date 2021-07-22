Livingston to close Parish offices due to COVID-related staffing shortage

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Staffing shortages tied to an increase in COVID cases prompted Livingston Parish leaders to close Parish offices at 1 p.m. Thursday and keep them shuttered until Monday, August 2.

Notice of the closure was issued early Thursday morning via an email from Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.

Ricks tied to closure to a "growing number of employees and/or employees' family members that are testing positive for the Delta Variant." Ricks said the increase in cases resulted in "serious staffing issues."

He issued a statement, saying: "I am concerned for the welfare of the public as well as our employees. This decision wasn’t made lightly. Our offices are here to serve the public, so I have to weigh the need for providing those services with the need for public safety.”

Though offices will be closed to the public, officials say phones and email will be monitored to address emergencies.

Inspections that need to be scheduled can be done so by means of the online permit system at: https://www.mygovernmentonline.org/