Livingston schools: Coronavirus has impacted fewer than 1% of students, staff

LIVINGSTON - Few employees and students have tested positive for coronavirus as the Livingston Parish School System wrapped its second week of classes Friday.

Last Tuesday (August 11), the school system revealed about 141 students were in quarantine over concerns of being ill with COVID-19 or being in close contact with someone who tested positive. The number included those who had not been on campus and were in isolation before school started. At the time, seven district staff members were positive for the virus and ten others were in quarantine.

Friday (August 21), the superintendent said as of the end of the second week of classes, fewer than 1% of employees have been diagnosed and fewer than 1% had been in close contact with a coronavirus case. The superintendent said a similar number - about 1% - of students either tested positive or had been in close contact with someone who was positive for coronavirus.

The details come as area districts deal with ways to alert parents and students of cases on campus. The state has started tracking the number of cases and possible outbreaks tied to schools, which have reopened across Louisiana either in-person or virtually.

Click HERE for the latest on coronavirus in Louisiana.