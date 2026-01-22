66°
Livingston Parish under state of emergency ahead of weekend's severe cold weather

Thursday, January 22 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Parish President Randy Delatte declared a state of emergency in Livingston Parish on Thursday ahead of this weekend's severe cold weather.

Delatte's declaration of emergency says that the severe weather, including freezing rain and ice accumulation, will start on Saturday around 6 p.m. 

"This winter storm poses a significant threat to human life, critical infrastructure and public safety, and has the potential to disrupt essential public services and cause damage to public and private property throughout Livingston Parish," the declaration read. 

The state of emergency will be in effect from Saturday evening through Tuesday morning at noon, unless it is terminated early or extended. 

The full declaration can be read here.

