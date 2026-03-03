Police seek 2 accused of shooting Baton Rouge restaurant owner after receiving wrong food order

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot the owner of a Baton Rouge restaurant after receiving an incorrect food order.

An arrest warrant for Daylin Woods says that he was with his girlfriend, Savannah Spears, when he ordered a to-go meal from the LJK Roun 2 Cafe on Feb. 2. After he paid and left with the food, Woods reportedly called the restaurant to say his meal was wrong. A worker told police they hung up the phone because Woods was yelling and cursing while the employee was trying to help him.

The warrant says Woods and Spears came back to the cafe and "became loud, confrontational, and began using profane and threatening language."

Woods allegedly put a gun on the counter while continuing to argue. The employee notified the restaurant's owner to call the police. The owner told all of the staff to get into the walk-in freezer while she waited for authorities to arrive.

The owner reportedly told Woods and Spears to leave repeatedly and grabbed her own gun. The warrant says Woods and the owner shot at one another, striking her in the abdomen.

Woods allegedly walked out and shot the building twice before leaving.

Woods is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property. Spears is wanted as a principal to all of those charges.