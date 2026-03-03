Latest Weather Blog
Police seek 2 accused of shooting Baton Rouge restaurant owner after receiving wrong food order
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot the owner of a Baton Rouge restaurant after receiving an incorrect food order.
An arrest warrant for Daylin Woods says that he was with his girlfriend, Savannah Spears, when he ordered a to-go meal from the LJK Roun 2 Cafe on Feb. 2. After he paid and left with the food, Woods reportedly called the restaurant to say his meal was wrong. A worker told police they hung up the phone because Woods was yelling and cursing while the employee was trying to help him.
The warrant says Woods and Spears came back to the cafe and "became loud, confrontational, and began using profane and threatening language."
Woods allegedly put a gun on the counter while continuing to argue. The employee notified the restaurant's owner to call the police. The owner told all of the staff to get into the walk-in freezer while she waited for authorities to arrive.
The owner reportedly told Woods and Spears to leave repeatedly and grabbed her own gun. The warrant says Woods and the owner shot at one another, striking her in the abdomen.
Woods allegedly walked out and shot the building twice before leaving.
Trending News
Woods is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property. Spears is wanted as a principal to all of those charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Public Service Commission candidates speak to voters at summit
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating three grass fires in the same neighborhood
-
Bicyclist struck by BRPD officer traveling 83 mph in a 25-mph zone...
-
Two Istrouma High employees on admin leave after gun goes off in...
-
Louisiana education department says it is addressing special education concerns from federal...
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman