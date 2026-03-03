'Jody's Law' targeting hit-and-run bail, sentencing proposed as state law

DENHAM SPRINGS - Louisiana State Representative Vanessa Lafleur pre-filed a bill that would result in stricter laws for those accused of hit-and-runs after the death of Jody Mann, who was struck by a vehicle in Livingston Parish and died from her injuries weeks later.

The bill, HB 806, aims to create a system disseminating vehicle information after a hit-and-run, requiring a hearing before bail is set for a hit-and-run suspect and increasing the maximum sentence for felony hit-and-run offenses.

The proposed law comes after Brandon Chenevert allegedly hit Jody Mann in March 2025; Mann later died in the hospital.

Mann's mother, Holly Crow, worked with Lafleur on the bill for the upcoming session.

"This is about justice for Jody. This is about protecting every family on Louisiana roads. This is about closing loopholes that should never have existed," Crow said in a social media post.