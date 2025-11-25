79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office warns residents of 'green fentanyl' seen in parish

1 hour 48 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, November 25 2025 Nov 25, 2025 November 25, 2025 2:12 PM November 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents to watch out for green fentanyl after it was found in the parish.

LPSO said green fentanyl, also known as kryptonite, is typically a synthetic opioid called Para-fluorofentanyl and can be more potent than standard fentanyl. It can vary in texture from a sidewalk chalk-like material to a gel or tar-like substance to a gravel or sand-like consistency. 

Trending News

Green fentanyl can easily be mistaken for cannabis, candy or less potent drugs, according to LPSO. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days