Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office warns residents of 'green fentanyl' seen in parish
LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents to watch out for green fentanyl after it was found in the parish.
LPSO said green fentanyl, also known as kryptonite, is typically a synthetic opioid called Para-fluorofentanyl and can be more potent than standard fentanyl. It can vary in texture from a sidewalk chalk-like material to a gel or tar-like substance to a gravel or sand-like consistency.
Green fentanyl can easily be mistaken for cannabis, candy or less potent drugs, according to LPSO.
