Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office seizes hundreds of fentanyl doses

3 hours 32 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, September 01 2023 Sep 1, 2023 September 01, 2023 12:56 PM September 01, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

DENHAM SPRINGS - A tip led Livingston Parish sheriff's investigators to a stash of drugs -- including more than "500 lethal dosage units" of fentanyl -- at a property in Denham Springs.

Sheriff Jason Ard said the tip prompted the execution of a search warrant at Sunnybrook Lane, where the stash was uncovered.

LPSO deputies seized: 

-Approximately 75 grams of pressed fentanyl pills (over 500 lethal dosage units)
-Approximately 16 grams of marijuana
-Approximately $15,721.00 U.S. Currency (pending seizure)
-2008 Honda Accord (pending seizure)

Four people are facing criminal charges in the investigation. They were identified as Timothy "T.J." Brown, 25; Nolan Satcher, 28; Dayana Kimble, 21; and Trelan Brown, 21.

