Livingston Parish residents concerned about carbon dioxide pipeline running through yards

LIVINGSTON - Residents showed up to a community meeting at the Livingston Parish Council chambers regarding a potential carbon dioxide pipeline.

People told WBRZ that they're fearful for their property and they've already seen surveyors coming through their yards. Some people received letters to their homes about pipelines or storage facilities for captured carbon dioxide, but their neighbors didn't.

"I have another neighbor sitting right there that's between us," Livingston Parish resident Lisa Neal said. We didn't get letters. I have another neighbor over here, no letter. Anybody on upper 1036, did y'all get letters? Okay, just a few got certified letters. My question is have you seen a map that would show the effective area for the Pelican Hub Permit Application?"

That letter came from 1Point5, a company centered around carbon capture and storage. Officials say they believe 1Point5 is building the facility for the captured carbon, but an energy delivery company called Enbridge will build the pipeline.

State and parish officials said the pipeline has not yet secured all the permits it needs, which is why a defined map has not been shared.