Livingston Parish firefighters put out vacant house fire in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish firefighters put out a vacant house fire early Tuesday morning.
The fire on Kudu Trail Drive started around 5:30 a.m., fire officials said. The building was completely vacant and no one was hurt.
Livingston Fire is working with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal to determine the fire's cause.
Photo: Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4
