Livingston Parish EFID board asks for one-cent sales tax for teacher pay raises

39 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, November 28 2022 Nov 28, 2022 November 28, 2022 10:48 PM November 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish EFID board voted Monday night to ask voters to approve a one-cent sales tax to fund pay raises for Livingston Parish teachers. 

The board voted fort a 10-percent pay raise for all employees or a minimum $2,500 yearly increase. 

Trending News

Now that the board approved the measure, residents will vote for it to be approved or denied. 

