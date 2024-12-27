Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish consolidating and closing multiple shelters
LIVINGSTON - 4 shelters in Livingston Parish will close tomorrow after flooding in the area damaged 75 percent of homes in the area.
The Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparation announced that the following shelters will be closed beginning August 19th at 8 a.m.:
Bethlehem Baptist
29350 South Montpelier Rd.
Albany, LA 70711
Satsuma Community Center
28975 South Satsuma Rd.
Livingston, LA 70754
Shady Bower Pentecostal
13375 Galloway Garden Ln.
Walker, LA 70785
Life Church
9036 Florida Blvd.
Walker, LA 70785
LOHSEP also announced two shelters will no longer be supported by the parish, but would remain open and operated on a volunteer-only basis:
Christ's Community Church
26574 Juban Rd.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
Impact Church
34401 LA HWY 16
Denham Springs, LA 70706
Six other shelters will remain open:
Bethel Baptist
20149 Circle Dr.
Livingston, LA 70754
Frost Elementary
19672 LA HWY 42
Livingston, LA 70754
Killian Baptist Church
27978 LA 22
Springfield, LA 70462
North Corbin Elementary
32645 North Corbin Rd.
Walker, LA 70785
North Corbin Junior High
32725 North Corbin Rd.
Walker, LA 70785
North Park Recreation Center
30372 Eden Church Rd.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
