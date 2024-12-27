Livingston Parish consolidating and closing multiple shelters

LIVINGSTON - 4 shelters in Livingston Parish will close tomorrow after flooding in the area damaged 75 percent of homes in the area.

The Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparation announced that the following shelters will be closed beginning August 19th at 8 a.m.:

Bethlehem Baptist

29350 South Montpelier Rd.

Albany, LA 70711

Satsuma Community Center

28975 South Satsuma Rd.

Livingston, LA 70754

Shady Bower Pentecostal

13375 Galloway Garden Ln.

Walker, LA 70785

Life Church

9036 Florida Blvd.

Walker, LA 70785

LOHSEP also announced two shelters will no longer be supported by the parish, but would remain open and operated on a volunteer-only basis:

Christ's Community Church

26574 Juban Rd.

Denham Springs, LA 70726

Impact Church

34401 LA HWY 16

Denham Springs, LA 70706

Six other shelters will remain open:

Bethel Baptist

20149 Circle Dr.

Livingston, LA 70754

Frost Elementary

19672 LA HWY 42

Livingston, LA 70754

Killian Baptist Church

27978 LA 22

Springfield, LA 70462

North Corbin Elementary

32645 North Corbin Rd.

Walker, LA 70785

North Corbin Junior High

32725 North Corbin Rd.

Walker, LA 70785

North Park Recreation Center

30372 Eden Church Rd.

Denham Springs, LA 70726