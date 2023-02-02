Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the citizens of Livingston Parish with a flashback of the flooding in 2016, which left many people scared for the future.

People shared photos and videos to Facebook of their yard and property filled with water. Calling on the parish officials to do something about it.

"We’ve had some water come up, a little in the yard, ditches, but nothing like Sunday, it really scared me,” said resident Karen Ortolano.

Livingston Parish councilman, Randy Delatte, says the Parish needs a drainage plan. The Parish received $50 million after 2016 to advance flood protection but little has been done so far.

"We have to know how a two inch rain in Watson affects French Settlement, We have to know how the tide water in Killian affects Walker. We don’t have any of those plans. We wait until someone calls and says we’re flooding, okay well here’s some sand bags,” Delatte said.

Delatte says once a plan is in place, The Parish could improve upon the existing foundation.

"Can I build levees and pumps like Ascension does? No I can’t do that, but I can improve what we’ve got using an existing network of canals and ditches, I know we can improve our drainage,” he said.

Most of the flooding from the weekend has subsided but with more expected rainfall people are scared for the safety of their homes.