Latest Weather Blog
Livingston deputies: Suspect's charges upgraded to murder after shooting on Magnolia Beach Road
DENHAM SPRINGS - The suspect who allegedly shot and killed Jasmine Newman, 18, had his charges upgraded to second-degree murder, Livingston deputies said.
On Jan. 31, Jasmine Newhouse, 18, was shot by Dexter Boutte, 35, while the couple was arguing at a Magnolia Beach Road apartment complex, deputies said. They were wrestling over a gun when the firearm discharged, hitting Newhouse in the neck.
Newhouse's family told WBRZ the two were in a relationship for about five months and there were "numerous domestic violence calls made to the sheriff's department."
Boutte was initially booked on attempted manslaughter and domestic abuse battery; those charges have been updated to second-degree murder, obstruction and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
