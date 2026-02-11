72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Livingston deputies: Suspect's charges upgraded to murder after shooting on Magnolia Beach Road

1 hour 2 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, February 11 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - The suspect who allegedly shot and killed Jasmine Newman, 18, had his charges upgraded to second-degree murder, Livingston deputies said.

On Jan. 31, Jasmine Newhouse, 18, was shot by Dexter Boutte, 35, while the couple was arguing at a Magnolia Beach Road apartment complex, deputies said. They were wrestling over a gun when the firearm discharged, hitting Newhouse in the neck.

Newhouse's family told WBRZ the two were in a relationship for about five months and there were "numerous domestic violence calls made to the sheriff's department."

Boutte was initially booked on attempted manslaughter and domestic abuse battery; those charges have been updated to second-degree murder, obstruction and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

