Livingston deputies: One arrested, two wanted after theft of copper wire, two wagons
LIVINGSTON - One person was arrested and two are wanted after thefts of copper wire and metal wagons totaled $15,000 in damages, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were dispatched to a convenience store on South Frost Road after an unknown male took two metal wagons that were valued at $250 each.
Officials said while investigating that complaint, they discovered an AT&T copper wire theft in the same area.
Detectives identified Raymond Hendry, Jonathan Boudreaux and Stacy Carpenter as suspects. Hendry was located in Tangipahoa Parish and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail.
