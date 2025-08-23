81°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston deputies: I-12 eastbound exit ramp at Satsuma blocked due to 18-wheeler fire
SATSUMA - The I-12 eastbound exit ramp at Satsuma is currently blocked off due to an 18-wheeler fire, Livingston deputies said.
Trending News
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office advised drivers to expect delays. No other information is immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Drone video shows aftermath of explosion in Roseland, Louisiana
-
Southern football readies for season opener in Atlanta
-
WBRZ's 2 Your Town is Coming to Morgan City - Coverage Begins...
-
FBI searches home of ex-Trump national security adviser John Bolton
-
Berwick Police: 15-year-old arrested after leading officers on pursuit in stolen car
Sports Video
-
Southern football readies for season opener in Atlanta
-
LSU basketball teams face SMU, LA Tech in New Orleans doubleheader for...
-
SEC to expand conference schedule to nine games
-
LSU football evolves front office to stay with the changing landscape
-
LSU women's basketball star will start engines at NASCAR race in Daytona...