Latest Weather Blog
Livingston deputies: 'Beef bandit' who stole hundreds of dollars of beef from Walmart arrested
DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was arrested for stealing over 12 packs of steaks and multiple packs of hamburger meat, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Officials said they received calls about Michael Ardoin, 57, exiting the Denham Springs Walmart without paying for concealed items and re-entering to do it again. Officials were able to pull him over on I-12 in a vehicle with no license plate.
Deputies said that they found two packs of lean hamburger meat, four packs of ribeyes and eight more packs of angus ribeyes. They also learned more packs of meat were taken from Sam's, as well.
LPSO said the meat was returned to stores and the packages will be destroyed.
Trending News
Ardoin had 74 prior arrests, with 26 for theft and nine convictions, officials said. Ardoin faces felony theft charges as a result of this arrest.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FBI: Former gymnastics coach at Prairieville location charged with child sexual exploitation
-
Chinese national in Baton Rouge indicted for trying to have sexual relationship...
-
OLOL announces $55 million renovation of emergency room set to start first...
-
PSC OKs 3 new Entergy plants to power Meta AI center set...
-
Man arrested for holding girlfriend at knife-point charged in similar crime decade...
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly loves the Tigers intangibles they bring to the field
-
It's game week for Southern football
-
LSU Practice Notes from Monday, August 18
-
Garrett Nussmeier, two other LSU players named to AP Preseason All-America teams
-
Saints will start Tyler Shough at quarterback for preseason home opener