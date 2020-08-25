79°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston, Ascension waterways close ahead of Hurricane Laura
All waterways in Livingston and Ascension Parishes will be closed to recreational boat traffic beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 8 a.m. until further notice ahead of Hurricane Laura.
The closures are in anticipation of the storm and tidal surges.
To sign up for the Everbridge Alert System, call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200.
