50°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Thursday traffic report
BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge’ has you covered with live updates for your Thrusday morning commute.
Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mandatory inspection stickers could soon be eliminated for Louisiana drivers
-
Man dead, child in critical condition after shooting at Wooddale Boulevard apartment...
-
Are Baton Rouge bridges safe? DOTD assures Louisianians after Baltimore bridge collapse
-
Former BRPD officer found guilty of malfeasance in 2021 assault
-
Mayor approves cash for BRPD overtime