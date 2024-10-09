72°
LIVE CAMS: Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm

Hurricane Milton made landfall at Florida’s west coast as a Category 3 storm. Many areas are under mandatory evacuation orders, but live feeds show the storm's landfall.

Clearwater Beach 

Walt Disney World 

Naples Pier 

