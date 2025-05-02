Little known about parents' whereabouts over a week after child left at American Inn

BATON ROUGE - A week after a one-year-old boy was left abandoned at a hotel, little information has been released about who the child is and who might have left him alone in the room.

Last Wednesday, a family checked into the American Inn on Florida Boulevard. The next morning, the check-out time had passed, but nobody had checked out at the front desk. Housekeeping staff knocked and after waiting for a response, opened the door.

Inside the hotel room, a one-year-old sat alone, unsupervised, watching television, hotel staff said.

Staff called Baton Rouge Police and the Department of Child and Family Services. For the rest of the afternoon, staff said they tried to figure out who the child was and why they were left at the American Inn.

A week later, Baton Rouge Police and DCFS say they are still investigating but are unable to share much about the child, including a photo for identification purposes.

Confidentiality laws prevent DCFS from sharing information about who has custody of the one-year-old.

Last July the New Orleans Police Department shared a picture of a toddler that was, at the time, reportedly stranded near Chef Menteur Highway and Wilson Drive. It was later discovered the child was not stranded and remained in DCFS custody after it was determined the child’s biological mother couldn’t care for the baby.

Louisiana’s Safe Haven Law is a safe and legal last resort that allows parents who are unable to care for their child, or the baby’s well-being is in danger can give up custody at an emergency facility, no questions asked.

Baton Rouge Fire Department Public Information Officer Curt Monte says the child can be no older than 60 days, and the process is anonymous.

“As long as that child doesn’t show any signs of abuse, it’s completely anonymous, and then that firefighter or EMS worker, police officer, there’s a process that we follow with the Department of Child and Family Services,” Monte said.

The designated areas to bring children include:

Licensed Hospitals

Public Health Units

Emergency Medical Service Providers

Medical Clinics

Fire Stations

Crisis Pregnancy Centers

Child Advocacy Centers

Hotel staff said the baby was healthy, was left with clean, new clothes, and had baby formula in a bottle.

Every guest who checks into the hotel is required to present identification, staff said, adding that they gave the check-in information to police, including the hotel security camera video.