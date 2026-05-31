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Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority holds annual Storm Safe Hurricane Preparedness event

2 hours 36 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, May 31 2026 May 31, 2026 May 31, 2026 6:20 PM May 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority held its annual Storm Safe Hurricane Preparedness event on Sunday at the LSU Center for River Studies in Baton Rouge.

Participants had the opportunity to tour the facility, attend exhibits, and learn about hurricane preparedness and storm safety.

"As we prepare for hurricane season, it is imperative we take the precautions for any potential impacts from hurricanes this season," organizers said.   

Partners shared important preparedness tips and resources that helped visitors know what to do before, during and after a storm. 

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