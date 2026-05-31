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Two hurt in Sunday shootings, Baton Rouge Police investigating
BATON ROUGE - Two people showed up at hospitals with gunshot wounds on Sunday afternoon, Baton Rouge Police say.
The police department said the shootings happened before 6:45 p.m. The individuals arrived at hospitals within minutes of one another.
One took place at the corner of Plank Road and Calumet Street, and the other happened nearly three miles away, near the intersection of North Street and North 49th Street.
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It's unclear if the shootings are connected and police are actively investigating what happened.
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