84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Housekeepers find child unattended at Baton Rouge hotel, police searching for parents

1 hour 1 minute 4 seconds ago Wednesday, April 23 2025 Apr 23, 2025 April 23, 2025 1:36 PM April 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for the parents of an unidentified child who was found alone at a hotel on Wednesday. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said housekeepers at the American Inn Motel found a child who is about a year old shortly before 12 p.m.

BRPD said that the parents have yet to be identified and officers are investigating the incident. A photo of the child was not provided.

Trending News

Anyone with information can call (225) 398-2000. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days