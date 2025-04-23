84°
Housekeepers find child unattended at Baton Rouge hotel, police searching for parents
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for the parents of an unidentified child who was found alone at a hotel on Wednesday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said housekeepers at the American Inn Motel found a child who is about a year old shortly before 12 p.m.
BRPD said that the parents have yet to be identified and officers are investigating the incident. A photo of the child was not provided.
Anyone with information can call (225) 398-2000.
