Carnival announces data breach where the information of nearly 6 million people may have been leaked

MIAMI — The Carnival Corporation announced the detection of a data breach that occurred in April, where personal information, including names, addresses, phone numbers and passport numbers, may have been leaked.

According to Carnival, on April 14, the company's IT security team identified unauthorized activity involving an employee's account. Carnival said that the employee was deceived into giving an unauthorized person access to a limited portion of the company's IT system.

The company claimed to have blocked the unauthorized activity before working with third-party security experts to strengthen its security and conduct a thorough investigation.

Carnival said that the unauthorized person gained access to personal information, including names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and government-issued identification numbers.

According to Maine's Attorney General's Office, nearly 6 million people were affected by the data breach.

Carnival is notifying individuals whose personal information was affected via email and is offering individuals in the United States two years of complimentary credit monitoring through TransUnion.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the TransUnion call center at 1-844-593-8310.