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Morgan City theatre offering $1 family movies during the week
MORGAN CITY - Fairview Cinema in Morgan City is showing two different family movies during the week and charging $1 per ticket.
The theatre will show "How to Train Your Dragon" and "The Land Before Time" on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with a simultaneous Spanish-language showing of "How to Train Your Dragon.”
The showtimes are:
Tuesday & Wednesday
Doors open at 12:15 p.m.
Movies start at 1 p.m.
Thursday
Doors open at 10:15 a.m.
Movies start at 11 a.m.
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