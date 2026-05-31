Morgan City theatre offering $1 family movies during the week

MORGAN CITY - Fairview Cinema in Morgan City is showing two different family movies during the week and charging $1 per ticket.

The theatre will show "How to Train Your Dragon" and "The Land Before Time" on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with a simultaneous Spanish-language showing of "How to Train Your Dragon.”

The showtimes are:

Tuesday & Wednesday

Doors open at 12:15 p.m.

Movies start at 1 p.m.

Thursday

Doors open at 10:15 a.m.

Movies start at 11 a.m.

For more information, click here.