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1 dead following fatal Saturday night crash in St. Gabriel along La. 74

2 hours 9 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, May 31 2026 May 31, 2026 May 31, 2026 12:21 PM May 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — A fatal crash occurred in St. Gabriel on Saturday night along La. 74, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department.

The department said the single-vehicle crash occurred around 10:30 p.m., with first responders arriving to find the vehicle overturned with two occupants trapped inside. 

While the driver sustained serious injuries and was transported by AirMed to a regional trauma center for treatment, the passenger, an adult male, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

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The crash is currently under investigation. 

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