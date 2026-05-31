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Fae Fest brings fantasy and magic to Forest Community Park

3 hours 16 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, May 31 2026 May 31, 2026 May 31, 2026 5:41 PM May 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A local Baton Rouge festival brought fantasy and magic to Forest Community Park on Sunday.

Fae Fest turned the park into an immersive celebration featuring themed zones where guests could meet fairies, dragons and other mythical creatures.

Attendees enjoyed live music, storytelling and a curated marketplace filled with handmade jewelry, botanical crafts and fantasy artwork.

Families also enjoyed games, crafts and photo opportunities. 

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Organizers say Fae Fest is meant to spark creativity and bring the community together through a shared sense of imagination and wonder. 

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