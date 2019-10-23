72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Little girl gives Baton Rouge officer candy, handwritten note

2 hours 12 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 October 23, 2019 11:37 AM October 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A small child surprised a local police officer with a "thank you" note and some chocolate while he was on duty Wednesday. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department shared photos of Cpl. Alex Robeau's meeting with the little girl named Emma late Wednesday morning. 

BRPD says Officer Robeau was responding to a call for service on Sweetbriar Street when Emma walked up and handed him a piece of paper inscribed with 'thank you for your service and keeping us safe.'

Emma was also kind enough to share one of her chocolate bars with the officer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days