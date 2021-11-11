Lit Pizza, Gordon McKernan giving free pizzas to Veterans

BATON ROUGE - In honor of Veteran's Day, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys and Lit Pizza have partnered to give free pizzas to the first 25 veterans at every Lit Pizza location in Louisiana.

Veterans interested in receiving a free pizza should visit any of the restaurant's 12 locations.

The three Baton Rouge locations are at the following addresses: 3930 Burbank Drive, 7474 Corporate Boulevard, and 9770 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Suite 1.

Click here to view a list of other Lit Pizza locations in Louisiana.